CES 2020: Plugable’s Thunderbolt Dock Adds 14 Ports and SD Card Slot To Macs

Fancy some more ports for your MacBook? Well, you can buy dongles to add a few additional ports, but nothing gets better than good old docks. And a new dock from Plugable adds a whopping fourteen ports to any Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac.

Plugable, a company that specializes in making accessories for Apple’s computers, has announced its new Thunderbolt 3 dock at the ongoing CES 2020 trade show. The Plugable TBT3-UDZ is compatible with any PC that has a Thunderbolt 3 port, but it works best with iMacs, MacBooks, Mac Minis, and Mac Pros.

It adds fourteen ports and an SD card slot to any compatible computer, which is more than what LineDock’s product offers. However, LineDock is targeted specifically for MacBook Pros, and it allows up to 2TB storage and a built-in 96Whr battery to charge the laptop.

The Plugable dock features five USB 3.0 Type-A ports (5Gbps), an ethernet port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPorts (DP 1.4), and a Thunderbolt 3 port at the rear. At the front, there are two USB Type-A (10Gbps) ports, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a microSD card slot, and a full-sized SD card slot.

It can also offer up to 100W of power to connected devices via USB Power Delivery. It needs independent power to operate, though, using the bundled 170W power adapter.

You can easily connect up to two additional 4K monitors or displays to compatible Macs using this dock. If you have a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which needs a 96W charger, you can use the Plugable TBT3-UDZ to power the laptop. The device is built using Intel’s latest Titan Ridge chipset and it comes bundled with a 0.8-meter 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable.

The dock is priced at $299 but it is not available for purchase yet. You can sign up to be notified about its availability using the link embedded below and expect it to go on sale sometime by the end of Q2 2020. The company has also announced a USB Type-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to dual HDMI 2.0 adapter and a USB Type-C to 2.5Gbps ethernet adapter for computers.

