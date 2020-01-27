New ‘Powder’ Shot on iPhone Video Showcases iPhone 11 Pro’s Camera Capabilities

Apple has shared yet another exciting video as part of its “Shot on iPhone Video.” The series is aimed at showcasing iPhone’s imaging capabilities via a video shot on iPhone 11 Pro. The video is titled ‘Powder’ is shot across British Columbia Interior at the Baldface Lodge. It features Winter X Games competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Fergusontackling the valleys and peaks of Baldface lodge with an artistic flair.

Follow past and present Winter X Games snowboarding competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Ferguson as they explore untouched powder in the backcountry of the British Columbia Interior at the legendary Baldface Lodge.

Winter X is an annual winter sports event conducted and broadcasted by ESPN. The event hosts games like snowboarding, skateboarding and typically keeps on adding new games every year. The video is absolutely stunning and the stunts keep us on the edge. Furthermore, the footage is captured from four different cameras and glued together. It seems like Apple has captured aerial view with the help of a drone, snowboarders are shooting point-of-view, the fixed camera’s capturing certain shots and finally, snowboarders are capturing other snowboarders.

Do note though that while the entire video was shot using an iPhone 11 Pro, it was accompanied by a number of professional equipment and equally capable people who know how to handle such types of equipment. That being said the montage acts as a testimony of iPhone 11 Pro’s imaging prowess. Apple uses its ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign to highlight the camera capabilities of its newest iPhones.

A quick primer, iPhone 11 Pro comes equipped with a triple camera unit at the rear. It is made up of 12MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 and a new 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4.