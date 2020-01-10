Renovate or Redesign Your Home With Ease With This Software [Deals Hub[

If you’re hoping to change up your home in 2020, Live Home 3D Pro for Mac can help. This powerful Mac app helps you revamp rooms or renovate entire houses with ease. It’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99, 57% off the usual price for $69.99.

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac helps you design advanced 2D floor plans using intuitive, point and click drafting tools. It even lets you explore side views using the elevation view to see walls, adjust doors and windows or arrange the furniture. If you have an interior design project in the works, you can also create custom materials with reflective and glossy surfaces to get a better look. And you can add a custom light source to objects to take control over light attenuation, glow and direction.

Take control of your new renovations or redesigns with Live Home 3D Pro for Mac. It’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.