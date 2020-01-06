Ricky Gervais Calls Out Apple for Running ‘Sweatshops in China’ in Front of Tim Cook

Comedian Ricky Gervais, known for his role in ‘The Office,’ ‘After Life,’ and his stand-up comedy shows, roasted Apple right in front of Tim Cook at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The comedian first praised Apple for its Apple TV+ drama ‘The Morning Show’ and how it highlighted doing the right thing. The camera then panned to Tim Cook who was attending the award show as a couple of Apple TV+ shows were nominated for the awards.

Right after this, the comedian called out Apple for running “sweatshops in China.” To be fair, he also called out Amazon, Disney, and other tech giants for this behavior. He also tells them to don’t use the Golden Globe awards platform to make a political speech if they win any award tonight.

He looked Tim Cook RIGHT IN THE FACE, and shit directly into his mouth 😂😂😂☠️ RIP pic.twitter.com/F8y4LKBU0z — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 6, 2020

If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real-world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fu*k off.

While Gervais calls out Apple for running “sweatshops in China,” he himself likely uses an iPhone along with other Apple products which makes this entire bashing pretty hypocritical.

The entire reason Apple is able to sell an iPhone for $699 is because of the sweatshops in China. Plus, Apple is actually better than other companies in this regard as it has stringent rules for its supply-chain partners running factories in China and regularly audits them to check for any discrepancies.