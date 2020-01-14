Rumor: 5.4-inch iPhone with Face ID Will be Similar in Size to iPhone 8

A new Macotakara report claims that Apple is working on a new 5.4-inch iPhone that will be similar in size to the iPhone 8. This report contradicts other rumors which point to Apple working on an updated iPhone 8 model to act as an iPhone SE 2 replacement.

The report cites Apple suppliers which the publication met at CES 2020. This updated iPhone 8 model will feature Face ID instead of Touch ID and pack an A13 Bionic chip. It also claims that the “rear camera is much bigger” than iPhone 8.

The body size returns to iPhone 7, and the receiver size is in between the iPhone 11 series and the iPhone XS series. The rear camera is much bigger compared to iPhone 8, and the LED True Tone flash size returns to iPhone 7.

The device will seemingly come with a 5.4-inch display as Apple will be able to reduce the top and bottom bezels by dropping Touch ID and using Face ID instead. The size of the notch will be between the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 series.

Our Take

If anything, it looks like this report has mixed up details about Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup with that of the upcoming iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 refresh. iPhone 9 renders have already leaked giving one a clear look at its design. The device is expected to feature an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, Touch ID, and a single camera at the rear.

The iPhone details shared by Macotakara in today’s report match more with Apple’s upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup. One of the models is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display with Face ID which is likely what the publication is referring to here. However, that device is unlikely to come with an A13 Bionic chip or just a single camera at the back.

This 5.4-inch iPhone will be the smallest 5G iPhone that the company will release in the second half of 2020. It will be more expensive than the iPhone 9 refresh expected to be announced in March 2020 which is rumored to carry a $399 price tag.

[Via Macotakara]