Samsung Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Set for February 11

Samsung today sent out invites for its Unpacked event on February 11 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S11 and its next foldable device, the Galaxy Fold 2.

The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch event will be held just about a week ahead of MWC 2020 where other major smartphone OEMs are expected to unveil their new smartphones.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

The Galaxy S11 has already leaked in renders and its detailed specs have also been revealed. The device will be available in three different screen sizes, with Samsung offering 5G connectivity on all models.

Leaks also point to the Galaxy S11 coming with a 108MP primary camera, a periscope camera offering up to 5x optical zoom, an ultra-wide angle shooter, a ToF sensor, and more. The Galaxy S11 Plus is expected to come with a Penta camera setup. Other rumored specs of the Galaxy S11 include 8K video recording, Snapdragon 865 chip, 8/12GB RAM, microSD card slot, 25W/45W super fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

Photos of Samsung’s second foldable device have also leaked online. The device features a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s second foldable device is not expected to have high-end internals.

The Galaxy S11 series will take on Apple’s existing iPhone 11 Pro lineup and with the 2020 iPhones when it launches later this year. Samsung is expected to massively improve the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S11 to take on the iPhone 11 Pro’s improved triple-camera system.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy Fold 2? Drop a comment and let us know!