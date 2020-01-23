Official Renders Show off Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 100X Space Zoom Camera

Samsung is expected to pull the wraps from Galaxy S20 on February 11. As we near the launch date, the official renders for the Galaxy S20 has been leaked. Earlier, OnLeaks had put up CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S20 series devices. The official press renders confirm three new devices including Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

The renders are accompanied by specifications and pricing details. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that includes 12MP wide, 64MP Telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lens. Samsung has noticeably ditched the Bixby button. In all likelihood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra 5G should look the same and only differ in terms of hardware. As far as pricing is concerned, Galaxy S20 is expected to be priced at $993 while the 5G variant will cost $1,103.

Samsung is offering a 5G variant for the Galaxy S20 Plus as well. Needless to say, Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Plus 5G will come equipped with a bigger 6.7-inch display. On the imaging front, both the devices will offer a quad lens rear camera setup consisting of 12MP wide-angle, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide and an additional ToF sensor. Furthermore, the renders also hint at Space Zoom which in all probability is an astrophotography feature.

We already knew pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. However, this is the first time a leak has confirmed the existence of Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The Ultra 5G will be the most premium offering in the series and packs in extra features apart from 5G support. To begin with, Ultra 5G packs in a 108MP main sensor, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide. As we have seen in earlier renders, the device is expected to offer a staggering 100X zoom (digital+optical). Thanks to the 5G support and flagship camera, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is expected to cost $1,490.

