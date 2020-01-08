The New Samsung Portable SSD T7 Boasts of Built-in Fingerprint Sensor, Faster Speeds

Samsung announced yet another model in its T-series portable SSD lineup. The latest Samsung Portable SSD T7 comes equipped with a built-in- fingerprint sensor. It is an external storage drive and offers twice as much speed as its predecessor.

This is the first time Samsung has offered a built-in fingerprint sensor on SSD. As far as speed is concerned, the T7 offers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 100 Mb/s. The T7 SSD is portable and comes enclosed in a sleek casing. The SSD will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants. The base Samsung Portable SSD T7 500GB variant is priced at $229.99, 1TB at $399.99 and the top of the line 2TB is priced at $399.99. Furthermore, the SSD weighs in at only 58 grams and is 0.3 inches thick. The smaller footprint implies that SSD is portable and can be stowed away in pockets or small bags.

The fingerprint sensor on T7 can store up to four fingerprints. This is especially useful when the drive is used by multiple people. All one needs to do is hold their finger over the sensor and wait for the LED light to blink. The color of the light will let you know whether the SSD is in a locked or unlocked state. On a related note, Samsung is expected to launch Portable SSD T7 without a fingerprint sensor later this year.

It is worth noting that Samsung has baked in impressive security features on the T7. For instance, the built-in fingerprint scanner offers AES 256-bit hardware encryption which acts as an extra layer of security over the usual password protection. Are you impressed by the security features on Samsung Portable SSD T7? Let us know in the comments below.

[via Samsung]