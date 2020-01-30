Satechi Launches New USB Type-C Adapter with Seven Ports

Satechi makes some of the best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The company has launched the USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter today. As the name suggests, it connects to your laptop via a USB Type-C connector. And it offers seven different ports – 1x USB 3.0 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x microSD card slot, and 1x SD card slot.

With all these ports on offer, you can connect all kinds of storage media and devices to your laptop even if your laptop has only a USB-C connection.

You’ll be happy to know that the USB Type-C port in the adapter allows you to use it for charging (up to 60W). Unfortunately, it does not support data transfer or video output (The HDMI port in the adapter supports 4K@30fps though). Another bummer is that the adapter does not use Thunderbolt 3 connection, instead, it works over the slower, USB 3.1 standard. That being said, even the USB 3.1 has enough bandwidth to allow all ports to work at their fullest capacity, and avoid any kind of bottleneck.

The new multiport hub from Satechi is ideal for laptops like MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which have only USB Type-C connections, due to which, connecting other, more widely used connectors to these laptops is not possible. Moreover, the USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter from Satechi has a design philosophy similar to that of modern Apple products. Therefore, it will go perfectly with your new laptop from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The adapter costs $79, and it is currently available in the US on Satechi’s website.