CES 2020: Satechi Launches a 108W Power Adapter with Two USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports

Satechi has announced a power adapter capable of powering four devices in a single go. The Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop charger offers USB-C, USB-A Power Delivery and supports fast charging.

The power adapter comes with 1x USB-C that is capable of charging at 90W while the other USB-Port delivers power at 18W. Meanwhile, the two USB-A ports are capable of charging at a maximum of 12W. The USB-C is capable of charging the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rated to charge at 96W while the Satechi power adapter is capable of a slightly lesser 90W.

The higher wattage charging also means that Satechi is perfectly capable of charging multiple devices including a MacBook Pro. In other words, it is capable of powering four devices simultaneously and this includes two Type-A USB ports. On the safety front, the Satechi travel charger comes enclosed in a heat-resistant case and complies with CE, ETL, FCC and USBIF standards. Furthermore, it supports a voltage range between 100-240v.

The 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop charger is priced at $80 and available on Satechi’s official website and amazon.com. Power adapters help a great deal when you are traveling and want to charge multiple devices. It also protects your device from voltage surges/uneven power supply. Satchi is known for its wireless charging pad, magnetic charging dock, Type-C Aluminium stand, Apple MFi certified Lightning cable and much more.