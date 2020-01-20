Scotland Police Posts a Video of using Cellebrite to Crack Smartphones

It is a well-known secret that law enforcement agencies take help from third-party vendors to crack iPhones. Apple has been facing the wrath of regulatory agencies. The authorities were persuading Apple to create a backdoor that will allow them access to iPhones. Now Scotland Police has openly posted a video that shows Cellebrite device in action and explains its usefulness.

The video shows how Police can access various items like text messages, photos, and calendar entries from the smartphone. Thats not all, the Scotland Police insists that solutions like Cellebrite allow it to determine whether or not a phone contains evidence. If it doesn’t then the phone can be returned to the owner.

Cyber kiosks are desktop computers, which will be located in police stations across local policing divisions. The technology allows specially trained officers to triage mobile devices to determine if they contain information which may be of value to a police investigation or incident. This will allow lines of enquiry to be progressed at a much earlier stage and devices that are not relevant to an investigation to be returned quicker.

The Scotland Police also talk at length about the digital forensic examination and its increased involvement. Furthermore, they claim that with the help of such technology the devices of victims and suspects can be returned faster.

Increases in the involvement of digital devices in investigations and the ever-expanding capabilities of these devices mean that demand on digital forensic examinations is higher than ever. Current limitations however, mean the devices of victims, witnesses and suspects can be taken for months at a time, even if it later transpires that there is no worthwhile evidence on them.

The article also sheds some light upon Data ethics and claims to be developing a Data Ethics Governance Framework in order to comply with data protection and privacy regulations.

What are your thoughts on creating an iPhone backdoor for authorities? Let us know in the comments below.

