Sensei Is an All-In-One Optimization App for Your Mac

A new app for macOS has launched on Wednesday – Sensei. The meaning of Sensei, as you might know, is a teacher. And that’s what the app does, sort of.

According to the developer, Oskar Groth, “Sensei is an app that spans both software and hardware, including many more features than other apps in the Mac optimization category. It includes features for cleaning your disk, uninstalling apps, analyzing battery and disk health, monitoring CPU/GPU/RAM statistics, optimizing boot startup speeds and much more.”

Unlike other applications in the market, which serve only one purpose like cleaning or hardware monitoring, Sensei does it all. The developer has also posted a chart comparing Sensei with other, popular Mac OS optimization apps such as CleanMyMax X, DriveDx, and iStat Menus, and the Sensei comes on top by offering tons of extra features than its competitors, at a reasonable price.

Just like most other Mac OS applications, Sensei has a well-organized user interface with rich-looking UI elements and icons, something that you can hardly say about Windows apps. Anyway, Sensei costs $29/year or $59 for a lifetime license. Users of the developer’s previous apps, such as Trim Enabler or Disk Sensei, can upgrade to the all-new Sensei app at up to 50% discounts.