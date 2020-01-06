Shiftcam’s Multi-Lens Case Adds Up To Five More Lenses to iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

ShiftCam’s MultiLens cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max can add up to five additional lenses to rear cameras for capturing moments in multiple perspectives. This is something that iPhone’s original camera can’t do. The cases are now available to purchase at a starting price of $64.99.

ShiftCam, a brand that was founded in 2017, makes cases for smartphones that add additional lenses to the phone’s cameras. They offer multiple fields of views to the user. ShiftCam made its first case for the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8. It offered up to six additional lenses to the phones’ cameras.

Recently, the brand started a crowdfunding campaign for making similar cases for the iPhone 11 series. The campaign was a success, and the cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are finally available to purchase.

Starting with the MultiLens case for the iPhone 11, it offers three additional lenses to the user – a 10x macro lens, a 180-degree fisheye lens, and a circular polarizer lens. The 10x macro lens uses the primary camera of the smartphone. As the name suggests, it offers a 10x magnified field of view for macro shots. Even the 180-degree fisheye lens uses the primary camera, and as it might be obvious by now, you can take 180-degree wide shots with it. The circular polarizer lens, unlike the other two lenses, helps in decreasing the glare, eliminating the reflections and adding more contrast to the photos. It can be used only with the ultrawide camera.

As for the MultiLens case for the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max, it provides five additional lenses – a 10x macro lens, a 20x macro lens, a 180-degree fisheye lens, a 4x telephoto lens, and a circular polarizer lens. The 20x macro lens works in a similar way as the 10x macro lens – offering a 20x magnified view for macro shots. However, this one uses iPhone’s telephoto camera, unlike the 10x lens that uses the primary camera. And speaking of telephoto lenses, the 4x telephoto lens works with the iPhone’s telephoto camera, and allows you to take 4x magnified shots — that’s twice the optical zoom that iPhone’s telephoto camera offers.

The MultiLens case for iPhone 11 costs $64.99 for the Matte Black version and $74.99 for the Matte Transparent model. If you want to get one for iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’ll have to shell out $74.99 for the Matte Black variant and $84.99 for the Matte Transparent version.

[Via ShiftCam]