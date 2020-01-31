Simplify Your Daily Life With This Organization App [Deals Hub]

Ready to make your life easier? Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software gives your productivity a boost by combining task and data management into one easy-to-use package. And this handy app is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $25, 50% off the $50 MSRP.

Curious how Pagico 9 improves your daily life? This app lets you turn your to-do lists into timelines, letting you visualize the status of your projects in a super simple way. It also lets you prioritize and reschedule your tasks by dragging and dropping, making shuffling a busy schedule a breeze. You can even add keywords and tags to make finding whatever you need a breeze.

Take charge of your daily planning and simplify your life with Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software. It’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $25.

