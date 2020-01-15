These Lenses Will Set Your iPhone Photos Apart [Deals Hub]

We’re all amateur photographers thanks to our smartphones these days. But do you want to help your photographs stand out? These three iPhone lenses each bring different twists to your daily snaps, and they’re all available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for 20% off.

Lemuro 8MM iPhone Fisheye Lens

The Lemuro 8MM iPhone Fisheye Lens is a game-changer when it comes to capturing the world around you. It lets you snag motion shots, urban snapshots, aesthetic shots and even more, allowing you to distort reality and explore a brand new perspective from behind your iPhone. And its been built with German optical engineering, Italian design and has hand-polished glass elements to combine function, aesthetics and durability all in one!

Buy now: $79.20, 20% off the $99 MSRP

Lemuro 18MM iPhone Wide Lens

Want to expand your camera’s field-of-view? The Lemuro 18MM iPhone Wide Lens lets you increase that field-of-view and create photos with a 2x wider angle. Get up to a 110° wide-angle wherever you need it, allowing you to capture landscapes, architectures and busy streets straight from your iPhone.

Buy now: $79.92, 20% off the $99.90 MSRP

Lemuro 60MM Tele Portrait Lens for iPhone

For those looking to improve the quality of their Instagram feed, the Lemuro 60MM Tele Portrait Lens lets you shoot stunning portraits with 2x optical zoom and cutting-edge optical tech. Take photos from further away and create a lovely vintage effect courtesy of the shallow depth-of-field that improves upon your iPhone’s native camera. It also allows you to isolate your subject and give the photo a more intimate feel from behind your iPhone.

Buy now: $83.92, 20% off the $104.90 MSRP

Prices subject to change.

