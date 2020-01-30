This Little Lens Makes Your iPhone Photos Standout [Deals Hub]

Want to spice up your Instagram feed? FusionLens™ for iPhone is an easy way to transform your phone into a high-quality camera, allowing it to take various types of photos that are sure to standout. This lens is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $79.99, $74.99 for iPhone XR, $79.99 for iPhone X/XS/XS Max and $84.99 for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max.

The FusionLens equips your iPhone with the ability to shoot anamorphic, wide-angle, fisheye and 360° panoramic images. Just snap it on your iPhone and the lenses will align with your iPhone’s cameras without any adjusting. It comes with two sets of 30mm optical lens that cover the front and rear camera and allow you to snap your very own masterpieces at any moment. You can even stitch 2 separate images into a 360° photo in real-time.

Take dynamic, interesting photos with this little iPhone addition. The FusionLens™ for iPhone is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $79.99, $74.99 for iPhone XR, $79.99 for iPhone X/XS/XS Max and $84.99 for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max.

Prices subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!