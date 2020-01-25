This Portable Keyboard Makes On-the-Go Typing Easier [Deals Hub]

Raise your hand if you hate typing on your iPhone! If trying to knock out emails on your smartphone or tablet drives you crazy, it’s time to invest in a portable keyboard. The Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touch-Pad tags along easily on any journey, and it’s currently on sale in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $62.99, 20% off the usual price of $79.

The Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touch-Pad is super thin and perfect for anyone on the go. Just fold it and take it anywhere, then utilize the QWERTY layout with hotkeys to type away comfortably when needed. It pairs quickly and easily, just open it to turn on and close it to turn off. And the automatic sleep function helps save charge time, giving it 48 hours of working time and 560 hours of standby time.

Get the Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touch-Pad in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today for just $62.99.

Prices subject to change.