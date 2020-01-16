This Software Lets You Build Beautiful Websites Without Coding Knowledge [Deals Hub]

Posted by Megan Lopez on Jan 16, 2020 in Apple News, Deals

Want your website to stand out? If you’re not super code savvy, but would like to build your own attractive website, it’s time to check out Blocs 3: Website Builder for Mac. This easy-to-use design software lets you build responsive and eye-catching sites without knowing code. And it’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deal Hub for just $39.99. That’s 60% off the usual price of $99.99.

Blocs Website Builder makes building a website as simple as stacking blocks. Just use the pre-defined sections to build your fully-coded web page and then bring your site to life with stunning animations, fonts, CMS integration, pre-made blocs and more. There’s also intuitive visual styling controls that respect hierarchy and structure and deliver a user-friendly design experience. You’ll even be able to interact with your visitors and left them leave comments with integrated Disqus support.

Make your website memorable with Blocs 3: Website Builder for Mac. Get it today in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!