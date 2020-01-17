Tile Is Testifying against Apple’s Anti-Competitive Behavior in Today’s Congressional Antitrust Hearing

Apple is said to be working on a portable tracking device — AirTag – similar to the products offered by Tile. And Tile isn’t happy about it since the allegedly upcoming AirTag could take away Tile’s whole business. When Apple offers a product similar to the ones from Tile, people will prefer it, since it is from a bigger brand. And this does hurt Tile in a bad way, which is why Tile has decided to testify against Apple and its anti-competitive behavior in today’s hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee.

Not only Tile, but several other companies get hit by the products launched by big tech giants like Apple, as people tend to buy a product offered by a well-known brand. And Congress has been pondering if the big tech companies like Apple have enough power to use their influence to disrupt the competition. Back in September, House lawmakers had asked more than 80 companies for information about how their business could be affected (harmed) by anti-competitive behavior from the four largest tech giants on the planet – Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Anyway, in an interview with Reuters, Tile’s general counsel, Kirsten Daru, told “After thoughtful consideration and months of bringing our concerns to Apple through regular … channels, Tile has made the decision to continue raising concerns over Apple’s anti-competitive practices.” Along with Tile, another company that goes by Basecamp is said to be testifying against the Cupertino-based tech giant in today’s hearing. Although what big giants are doing isn’t illegal, it does hurt the competition, which isn’t a healthy sign for the market and consumers.

Our Take:

While companies like Tile and Basecamp are testifying against Apple, it doesn’t possibly mean that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be stopped from making products that compete with the products from the smaller brands. At this point, we wonder what solution could the government come up with to solve the anti-competitive issues.