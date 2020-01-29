Tim Cook Says Apple Is Excited about 5G and AR Products

During the company’s earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that he is excited about 5G and AR (augmented reality) products, vaguely hinting that these features might make it to future products.

Apple announced its earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2020, and it was one of the best quarters for the company. During the earnings call, Tim Cook was asked about 5G and how much demand does Apple expect from 5G products. As usual, he said that he couldn’t comment on future products, which also means that Apple is indeed working on 5G iPhones (and maybe iPads).

Tim Cook said that 5G is in its early innings of deployment on a global basis and that it is “important to look around the world at 5G deployments.” This could mean that Apple might not launch 5G ready products this year in markets where 5G hasn’t been deployed. He also mentioned that Apple “couldn’t be prouder” of its current iPhone lineup and “wouldn’t trade our position with anyone.”

Rumors and reports suggest that all iPhone models that are planned for release this year would have 5G variants. These 5G iPhones are expected to feature both mmWave and sub-6GHz technologies to support as many 5G carriers as possible and offer a combination of speed and range. The iPhone maker is reportedly using Qualcomm modems in its 5G smartphones this year.

Tim Cook was also asked about AR, and when would people feel the first impact of the technology. Apple CEO said that AR excites him because it has both consumer and enterprise use cases, and that’s rarely a case with new technologies.

Apple is rumored to be working on AR capabilities for some 2020 iPhone models by using 3D ToF cameras on the rear. Such sensors can measure the distance between objects and map them in 3D space with a good amount of accuracy. The data is then used to bring more accuracy to AR apps and games, which are already available on the App Store.

The company is also said to be working on some form of AR glasses and headsets, but they are not expected to be released for a few years from now.