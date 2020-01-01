ToTok Co-Founder Requests Apple and Google to Reinstate the App

Last week, a detailed report from the NY Times highlighted how ToTok — a messaging app used by millions in the UAE — was actually a government spy tool. Once the report went live and got media attention, Apple was quick to investigate the app and remove it from the App Store. ToTok’s co-founder Giacomo Ziani took to Twitter to plead Apple and Google to reinstate the app on their respective app stores.

In his short video message, Ziani says that the removal of ToTok from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store is hurting the company and putting all its efforts at risk. He clarified that ToTok is not associated linked with any government, be it the U.S., UAE, or China. The app has been built by a group of international entrepreneurs.

The co-founder also adds that “user privacy and data protection have always been” their top priority. To get ToTok back on the store, the startup has been working with the review team of Apple and Google and has passed all their requirements.

Ziani hopes that ToTok will be reinstated on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in a few days and help millions of people connect with their loved ones.

WhatsApp, Telegram, and other similar messaging services are banned in the UAE so ToTok working fine in the same region was a bit puzzling. On this, co-founder Zaini in an interview with Khaleej Times said the app was allowed because it met the regulatory requirements and was launched as a pilot project. This was possible because the app was completely new to the market and it was starting from scratch.

Our Take

The original NY Times report claimed that ToTok was developed by the Emirati government officials to track people in the Emirates and beyond. Unlike Telegram or WhatsApp, ToTok does not mention using end-to-end encryption for messages so the co-founder’s statement of taking user privacy and data protection seriously falls flat into its face.