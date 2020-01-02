TSMC to Start Production of A14 Chip for 2020 iPhones, Will Use 5nm Production Process

TSMC is all set to start production of A14 chip for the 2020 iPhones. The 2020 iPhones will be launched in October and TSMC seem to be Apple’s exclusive partner for iPhone SoC chip. The report by Digitimes claims that the foundry will soon start production for A14 chip.

TSMC is expected to use the new 5-nanometer production process for the A14 chip. This is a marked improvement from 7-nanometer fabrication used for the A12 and A13. Typically CPU’s consist of very tiny transistors and smaller the transistor less is the power required. In other words, smaller transistors are more powerful and at the same time require a much more complicated manufacturing process. It is also worth noting that smaller transistors boast of better efficiency.

In all likelihood, TSMC will be flooded with a swath of orders for 5nm chipset and the 2020 iPhones might be the first ones to use the same. iPhone is known to offer a superlative computing experience with its custom chip.

In earlier reports, Kuo mentions that Apple will launch iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch display in the first half of 2020. This will soon be followed by a higher-end iPhone lineup all of which will come equipped with OLED displays. The 2020 iPhone lineup will consist of 5.4, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhone models which will be launched by the second half of the year.

Now a new report claims that Apple will launch two variants of iPhone SE 2 by the end of 2020 or in early 2021. Apple is also expected to change its release cycle. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be launched in the spring while the higher-end iPhones will be launched in the second half of the year.

[via Digitimes]