TSMC Reportedly Lands ‘Big Order’ From Apple for Upcoming iPhones

According to a new report from Digitimes, TSMC, the manufacturer of Apple’s chipsets for iPhones, has received a big order from the Cupertino-based tech giant for processing handset antenna modules for the upcoming iPhones, using the chipmaker’s inFO_AiP technology.

As you might know, all the three smartphones (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max) in the next series of iPhone are expected to feature 5G connectivity supporting Sub-6 and mmWave networks. While the new network offers much better data speeds, it also drains the smartphone’s battery faster, among causing other problems.

And TSMC’s InFO_AiP (which stands for antenna-in-package) is a small step towards solving those issues. The InFO_AiP antenna integration is said to have a 10% smaller form factor, 40% higher gain, and low power consumption compared to the existing solutions. Since the inFO_AiP offers so many benefits, it only makes sense for Apple to go with the best for its upcoming handsets.

Moreover, Apple has chosen TSMC to be the exclusive manufacturer for the brand’s upcoming A14 chipset for the next- generation of iPhones. Digitimes reports that the SoC is made using the 5nm fabrication process and TSMC will start the production of the SoC soon.

