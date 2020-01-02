Report: Apple likely to launch two variants of iPhone SE 2 in 2020

It is a well-known secret that Apple is planning on bringing back the iPhone SE to life. The budget iPhone will likely be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Now a new report from Digitimes says that Apple could launch two iPhone SE 2 models in 2020.

Digitimes claims that it has sourced news from the supply line. According to the report, Apple is expected to add another LCD-based model to the iPhone lineup in 2020. The new device is expected to come equipped with either a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display and will be launched at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Apple’s production partner has received roadmaps detailing six iPhones in 2020. An earlier report by Ming-Chi Kuo predicted five new iPhones in 2020. The sixth one is expected to be the second variant of iPhone SE 2. Previous reports have already hinted at an iPhone SE 2 that resembles iPhone 8 and comes with Touch ID and an A13 chip. However, the device will come fitted with a single-lens camera.

In the report, Kuo mentions that Apple will launch iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch display in the first half of 2020. This will soon be followed by a higher-end iPhone lineup all of which will come equipped with OLED displays. The 2020 iPhone lineup will consist of 5.4, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhone models which will be launched by the second half of the year.

Our Take

In the recent past, Apple has been adding new iPhones. With the iPhone 6, Apple started offering a Plus variant with a larger display. Later, Apple added iPhone X to the mix. If true, five new iPhones in 2020 is likely to add to the confusion. The iPhone SE 2 might have some takers as some prefer small-sized iPhones that are easy to carry and come powered by the latest chipset. All said and done, I personally believe that two iPhone SE 2 variant is far fetched and unlikely to happen.

[via Digitimes]