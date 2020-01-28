Video Reveals iPhone 11 Pro Jailbroken Running iOS 13.3.1 Beta 3

Thanks to the checkm8 exploit, we got the first iOS 13 jailbreak in the form of checkra1n. The team behind the tool was also quick to update it to support iOS 13.3. However, checkra1n only supports iPhone X and older iPhones leaving owners of iPhone XS, iPhone 11 in the dark. Now, a hacker has posted a teaser video showing a jailbroken iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13.3.1 beta 3.

The hacker @08Tc3wBB has not revealed any other details in the video so it is unclear how he managed to achieve the jailbreak. Nonetheless, the video makes it clear that the iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13.3.1 beta 3 has been jailbroken successfully.

Also for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iOS 13.3.1 beta3 Jailbreak pic.twitter.com/0RVjhcyOAr — 08Tc3wBB (@08Tc3wBB) January 28, 2020

The hacker had first posted a video of a jailbroken iPhone X running iOS 13.3.1 beta 3 before publishing another video a day later showing the jailbroken iPhone 11 Pro. The jailbreak has been achieved using a tfp0 exploit but other details are unclear at this point.

This is a big deal since so far, we have not seen any jailbreak tool released for iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro series. While the checkra1n team can update the tool to jailbreak iOS 13.3.1, the tool will only work on iPhone X and older devices since the checkm8 bootrom exploit is only found on these devices.

At the moment, it is unclear if the hacker plans on releasing this iPhone 11 Pro jailbreak to the public or not. It is possible he is waiting for Apple to release the final version of iOS 13.3.1 or adding final touches to the tool ahead of its public release.

In case, you have an iPhone X or older running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3, you can jailbreak it using the checkra1n tool.