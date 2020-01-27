Vine Successor, Byte Has Already Topped Apple’s U.S App Store

Vine took the internet by storm after is as launched in 2013. Very soon, the short-form video service garnered 200 million active users and was acquired by Twitter. In 2016, Twitter disabled Vine uploads and only allowed users to view content that was previously uploaded. Now Vine’s successor is back and has already catapulted to the top of Apple’s U.S App Store.

Byte is created by Dom Hofmann who was the brains behind Vine. Despite its popularity, Vine was shut down because they couldn’t find a way to make it profitable. Many of today’s YouTube celebrities owe their humble beginnings to Vine. The launch of Byte was supposed to happen in 2018, however, it was delayed ‘indefinitely.’ According to Randy Nelson of Sensor Tower said that Byte ended up as the No. 1 Free App in the U.S App Store as of Friday. Furthermore, it has also topped the App Store in Canada and countries like Australia and the U.K.

Interestingly, Byte has landed in the U.S market at a time when its rival TikTok is facing flak from the U.S lawmakers. The lawmakers believe that Chinese companies are influencing American consumers and the app has also been known to create national security risks. Byte is starting out small and has mentioned its rather humble beginnings on the community guidelines.

Byte features a feed of others videos, Explore tab that lets you check out others’ accounts and an Activity page for the like and follow notifications.

Our Take

Vine is an important event when it comes to the evolution of short-form video service. Snapchat and other similarly themed video capture apps were not so popular back then. Now things have changed, apps like TikTok have an enormous userbase and offer a slew of features. That being said, we believe the Vine loyalists will mostly give Byte a try. We hope that the app continues to garner users and shape up as a better (and secure) alternative to TikTok.

Do you think Byte can recreate Vine’s magic? Let us know in the comments below.

[via Time]