CES 2020: You Can Now Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone Even When PopGrip Is Attached to It

If you use a PopGrip with your iPhone, you know how difficult it is to place your handset on a wireless charger and make it work. Well, worry no more. Popsockets has launched its own wireless charger at the CES 2020 expo, and it can easily charge your phone wirelessly even with the PopGrip attached on the back.

The PopPower Home wireless charger has a cavity in the middle to accommodate the PopGrip. So, when you place your phone equipped with a PopGrip on the PopPower, the device will sit flush with the surface of the wireless charger, giving you a sense of security. Although, it should be noted that the PopPower will not work with metal PopGrips, like the PopGrip Lips, due to safety concerns.

The PopPower Home works over Qi wireless charging standard and can deliver up to 15W of power. You can charge any Qi-certified device on it, including the ones from Apple and Samsung. By the way, it even comes with a bedtime dimming LED. The PopPower Home costs $60, and it is available to purchase in the US right now. It comes in three designs – Matte White, Mountainscape, and Cosmic Cloud.

Our Take: While the PopPower Home solves one of the biggest issues of PopGrip users, it has a ridiculous price tag – double than that of other 15W wireless chargers.

It looks like the brand is trying to take advantage of the fact that there is no other charger like the PopPower in the market. So, are you willing to pay $60 for a PopPower Home? Do let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PopSockets]