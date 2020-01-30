You Must Check out These iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 Deals

Apple’s all-new, iPhone 11 handsets and the Apple Watch Series 5 might make for a great combo. However, not everyone can afford it. And, if you are one of them, don’t worry, because today’s Apple deals have got you covered.

Starting with the iPhones, Woot has started the January iPhone Blowout campaign, where, the retailer is offering refurbished Apple handsets at exciting prices. This sale has every phone that the Cupertino-based tech giant has released between the fall of 2016 and the fall of 2018.

The cheapest one on offer is the iPhone 7 32GB, costing just $139. And if the 32GB storage capacity isn’t enough for you, you can go for a 128GB version, and it costs only $20 more, having a price tag of $159. If you think iPhone 7 is too old now, you can grab the iPhone 8 series, which starts at $244. That is not all, you can choose all the way up to the iPhone XS Max, which starts at $549.

Coming to the Apple Watch, B&H is offering the Nike+ Series 4 at just $299, opposed its ongoing retail price of $379 in other stores like BestBuy. That is a flat $80 off. Sure, you can get an older version of Apple Watch in the market for a much lesser price, but then you would miss out on tons of features that the Series 4 offers over its predecessors.

Our Take

You can get a new Android handset for the price of a refurbished iPhone 7. However, it will be nowhere close to the one from Apple in terms of features, performance, camera quality, and software experience. Sure, the refurbished Apple handset might have some scratches and dents on it, but you are anyway going to use it with a case, so why care?