Report: 5G iPad Pro with 5nm A14 Chip to Be Launched in Second Half of 2020

Apple is expected to launch its first iPad and iPhone with 5G in the second half of this year. The timeline is provided by multiple reports emerging from Taiwanese publication, Digitimes.

One of the reports says that Apple will make use of Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem for the iPhones. However, the same report doesn’t mention which modem will be used on iPad and iPad Pro. Furthermore, the report claims that new devices will come with 5nm A14 chipset while the iPad Pro is likely to get A14X.

The report claims that Apple’s new iOS devices will both feature sub-6GHz and mmWave specs.

A14 can be applied to diverse iOS mobile devices for different 5G frequency bands as long as corresponding modem chips and AiP modules are adopted, the sources indicated, adding that Qualcomm will provide 5G Snapdragon X55 modem chipsets for new iPhone devices in 2020.”

The second report from Digitimes speaks about the 2020 iPhone and iPad release timeline. It says that 5G equipped Apple devices will be launched in the second half of 2020.

Win Semi reportedly will be the sole fabricator of VCSEL components for ToF (time of flight) AR and depth-of-field (DoF) photography applications, as its US IDM clients have also captured orders from Apple. The ToF camera modules are expected to be incorporated into 5G iPhones and iPads to be released in the second half of 2020, the sources said.

Our Take

Rumor mills have been speculating a triple rear camera unit on the 2020 iPad Pro. Furthermore, the upcoming iPad Pro is expected to feature a 3D sensing rear camera as well. It is also possible that iPad Pro might get the 3D sensor before the iPhone. Typically Apple updates the iPad Pro lineup once every 18 months. Now it seems like Apple will wait till fall and launch new iPad Pro with 5G and A14X chip. In all likelihood, Apple will continue selling 4G iPad Pro alongside the 5G variants.

[via MacRumors]