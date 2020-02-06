AirPods and AirPods Pro Production Plans Could be Hampered by Coronavirus outbreak

Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are so popular that stores often have a problem maintaining stocks. We had seen how AirPods Pro was being resold for a premium during the holiday season. Now the spread of Coronavirus is likely to impact AirPods production and cause supply shortages.

Nikkie has published a new report which mentions all of the AirPods major suppliers including Luxshare-ICT, Goertek, and Inventec have shut down due to Coronavirus. In fact, a majority of production facilities in mainland China are yet to open after the Lunar New Year holidays. There could be a shortage of components that will, in turn, affect production capacity.

The report also mentions that three major suppliers have at most two weeks worth of materials and components required for AirPods assembly. In other words, they need to wait for components from different suppliers in China so as to resume the assembly operations.

A person well acquainted with the situation says “One of the big concerns is whether other parts suppliers in China can smoothly resume work to produce enough parts for final assembly.” He further adds, “We really have to wait and see how things play out next week. If the assemblers could not get enough supply of parts in two weeks, it will be a big problem.”

Our Take

Production facilities have responded to coronavirus breakout in many ways. Foxconn has quarantined iPhone workers for 14 days while other suppliers aim to restart production by February 10 despite the breakout. Speaking about the impact, famed Apple analyst Kuo claims that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a decline of 10% in iPhone sales.

Apple was keen on shifting AirPods production sites outside of China. However, the trade war tensions between the U.S and China seem to be easing and Apple might take its own sweet time to shift production outside China.

[via Nikkei]