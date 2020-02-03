Alleged iPhone 12 Mockup Shown in New Video

Japanese blog Macotakara has published videos and renders of alleged iPhone 12 mockups which it has received from its sources within Alibaba.

The mockups show three iPhones in different sizes mirroring Apple’s current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lineup. From the front, the three iPhones look the same as Apple’s existing iPhone lineup. The rear design language is also the same. However, the sides of the devices have a squarish design akin to the iPhone 4/4s design.

Of the three mockups, only one has a triple-camera system at the rear while the other two feature a dual-camera system. The smallest mockup in the iPhone has a 5.3-inch display, while the other two iPhones have a 5.9-inch and 6.4-inch display.

The source of the mockup cannot be verified so it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. The measurements of the mockup show them to be bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro series, but since the source of the leak itself is dubious, its best not to read too much into it.

Rumors point to Apple redesigning its entire iPhone lineup this year and none of the mockups depicted in the video show that. The addition of 5G, a new AR camera at the rear, and other improvements will require Apple to redesign its iPhone lineup for 2020 both internally and externally.

[Via Macotakara]