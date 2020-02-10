Amazon Offering Tempting $200 Discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Air, you might want to check out the latest deal from Amazon. The online e-commerce giant is offering a sweet $200 discount on the 2019 MacBook Air models.

Apple had updated the MacBook Air in 2019 with a True Tone display and lowered its price tag by $100. Other aspects of the machine were untouched.

The 2019 MacBook Air is usually available for $1,099. However, post the $200 discount from Amazon, you can get it for $899. This is for the base variant with 128GB SSD. The 256GB storage variant also sees a similar $200 discount meaning you can have it for $1,099. You can get the MacBook Air at similar prices from Best Buy thanks to its price match guarantee.

This is not the best deal that we have seen on the 2019 MacBook Air, but it is still good enough to pull the trigger on.

Amazon is also offering a $200 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. This MacBook Pro also comes with a Touch Bar, Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. The machine usually retails for $1,799 but post the $200 discount, it can be had for $1,599. The device is currently out of stock though and will only be available from February 25, 2020.

Do note that this 2019 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a butterfly keyboard which is not really reliable. Apple is rumored to be working on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with faster internals and the new ‘Magic’ keyboard which it debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year.

