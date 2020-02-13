Apple Starts Selling Certified Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro in the US via Online Stores

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was launched in December last year. Apple has already started selling certified refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro via its online stores in the US. The prices for refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,209 and goes all the way up to $3,819.

Apple Certified Refurbished products are inspected, tested and prepped before packing it off to the customers. The company also repacks the entire unit bundled with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable. In other words, the refurbished MacBook Pro is almost as good as the new one. Most importantly you can save as much as 15% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro which is a pretty good deal.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will come with Apple’s standard one-year warranty which begins on the date of delivery. Furthermore, you can also extend the warranty by opting for AppleCare+. Perhaps you can invest the money saved by buying a refurbished device into AppleCare+. This way there is no need to worry about your device for the next couple of years. That being said, third-party seller, Costco was offering a new 16-inch MacBook Pro at just $2,099, which is lesser than the Apple Certified Refurbished price.

As opposed to its predecessor, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a massive upgrade in every department. The 16-inch Retina Display has a peak brightness level of 500 nits along with a slightly higher resolution. Apple has reduced the bezels surrounding the display instead of increasing the overall footprint of the machine.

Apple has also decided to end butterfly keyboard woes by offering a Magic Keyboard on 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new keyboard has a slightly updated layout, with the Touchbar being slightly smaller and there being a physical Escape key. Unlike the keyboard on the existing MacBook Pro, it is possible to simply replace one key on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

