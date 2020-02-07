Apple Could Be Working on AMD Powered Macs

Apple could be testing Macs that use AMD processors. References to Santa Clara-based firm’s CPUs have been found in macOS versions since the release of macOS 10.15.2 beta.

AMD has been making great strides in the consumer as well as HEDT (high-end desktop) CPU segment, making circles around Intel’s processors in terms of both performance and pricing. So, it looks like Apple is interested in testing out new Ryzen processors in Macs.

References to AMD processors have been found in the beta build of macOS 10.15.4, which was released a couple of days ago. Given that all Macs—iMacs, Mac Minis, iMac Pros, or MacBooks—exclusively use Intel processors, finding references to AMD CPUs in macOS codebase is particularly interesting.

Twitter account @_rogame has found references to Navi, Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh, all of which are AMD’s APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit). APU is a marketing name given by AMD to its CPUs that have integrated GPUs.

A few months ago, rumors regarding a possible Apple gaming computer started swirling. Taiwan’s Economic Daily News had reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant could unveil a high-end gaming Mac during WWDC 2020. However, none of the noted analysts have reported about such a possibility, so chances of that happening look fairly slim.

Our Take

AMD has been releasing some extremely well-performing CPUs over the past couple of years, and the latest-generation Ryzen processors that were unveiled during CES 2020 seem to beat their Intel counterparts in terms of single-core, multi-core, and gaming performance.

If Apple is thinking of designing a high-end gaming PC, AMD should be its first choice. However, it is possible that the iPhone maker could just be testing things out and working on prototypes to see how AMD processors fare against the ones from Intel.

Would you be interested in buying an AMD powered Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.