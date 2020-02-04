Apple Makes iCloud.com Website Mobile Friendly, Now Accessible via Android and iOS Devices

Apple has made it easier to access the iCloud.com website through mobile devices, especially the ones running Android or iOS operating systems. However, functionalities differ between various operating systems.

The iCloud.com website, which offers access to various cloud services from Apple, now has a mobile-friendly design. Users can now access the website and use its services via Android devices as well as iPads and iPhones. It even brings an option to upload photos from the camera app or from the gallery.

Apple’s cloud services can now be accessed via native browsers on Android and iOS devices. Smartphones get access to mobile-optimized landing pages that offer access to Find iPhone, Notes, Photos, and Reminders. Requesting the desktop version of the website does not change anything, though.

On Android tablets and iPadOS devices, there is access to more services, including Calendars, Contacts, Find Friends, Find iPhone, Mail, Notes, Photos, and Reminders. On iPadOS, the website is reportedly showing the desktop version of the webpage.

Earlier, accessing iCloud services wasn’t possible on Android smartphones as well as on iPhones. The new mobile-optimized website can be useful for those who use both Android and iOS/iPadOS based devices. If you have a smartphone and if you use Apple’s iCloud service, head over to iCloud.com to see the new website.

Our Take

Ever since Apple started focussing on the revenue from its services businesses, it has been making them available on a wide variety of platforms. For example, Apple Music is available on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, the web, Alexa, Android Auto, and CarPlay.

The company’s recently unveiled Apple TV+ video streaming service is available on TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony. It has even made it possible to use AirPlay 2 media casting service on LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs. This makes sure that more people get a chance to use the company’s services, thereby increasing the revenue.