Apple News Head Steps Down Less than a Year After Launch of Apple News+

Liz Schimel, the head of Apple News has stepped down from his role less than a year after the service was launched. The move comes as Apple News+ has failed to attract subscribers.

Liz Schimel had joined Apple in mid-2018 and oversaw relationships with advertisers and news publishers. Before that, he was the president of international business at Conde Nast magazine publisher. Post Schimel’s departure, Apple is now looking to hire someone notable from the publishing world.

Apple launched the $10/month Apple News+ subscription service last month. It offers subscribers access to hundreds of magazines and papers from various publishers for a flat monthly fee. Apple News+ is built on the company’s acquisition of Texture which offered a similar service.

Despite Apple’s best efforts though, Apple News+ has failed to attract new subscribers primarily due to its limited sources. Apple could not get major newspapers the New York Times and the Washington Post on board as the Apple News+ pricing was undercutting the price of the bundles the publishers offered. In Apple’s recent Q1 earnings, Tim Cook noted that Apple News has over 100 million subscribers, though he did not provide any metrics or details about Apple News+. It was estimated that 200,000 users signed up for Apple News+ within 48 hours of its launch but after the initial rush, the service has failed to attract new subscribers.

