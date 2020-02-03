As part of Promo Apple is offering $100 Trade-in on Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3

Apple is back with its promo and this time around it is offering higher trade-in on Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3. If you are looking out to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch then perhaps now is the perfect time to do so.

Apple is offering $100 off on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models. The trade-in value is higher than the one usually offered. It seems like the company is trying to encourage users to trade-in old Apple Watch for newer ones. Before the promo, Apple was offering $60 for Apple Watch Series 2 while the trade-in value for Apple Watch Series 3 was $70. In other words, the new trade-in offer is substantially higher than the previous ones and will help you save some money while buying Apple Watch.

Trade-in value is credited to your account and can be used against new purchases. Typically the refund is processed once your older watch is shipped back to Apple. It is worth noting that trade-in value is dependent on the Watch condition. Your Apple Watch needs to be functional and in good condition to fetch the maximum trade-in value. Weirdly, Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 2 both command a trade-in price of $100 under Apple’s new promo.

Apple’s promo is part of heart month. Every year February is celebrated as heart month and is used to raise awareness about heart health and ways to prevent heart diseases. Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 5 comes powered by a new S5 system-on-chip. It also features the much-touted always-on display and ECG app.