Apple Releases iOS 13.4 Beta 1 and iPadOS 13.4 Beta 1 To Developers

Apple has released the first developer beta builds of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. They are compatible with all the iPhones and iPads that run iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, respectively.

After releasing the stable build of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 last week, the Cupertino-based company has released the first developer beta build of the next versions of its smartphone and tablet operating systems.

Apple notes that the latest developer beta release is available for the iPhone 11 series using the Configuration Profile and that installation via Restore Image isn’t currently available.

We don’t know yet what these new updates would bring to the company’s smartphones and tablets. If you’re registered to receive developer beta builds on your compatible iPhone or iPad, be sure to let us know any changes or improvements that you see after installing the newly released updates.

With the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 updates, Apple had solved a number of bugs, including fixes to Communication Limits in Screen Time, a problem of devices loading remote images even when the option was turned off in the Mail app, and multiple undo dialogs appearing in the Mail app.

The iOS 13.3.1 and the iPadOS 13.3.1 updates had also fixed issues related to push notifications failing over Wi-Fi. The updates also offered an option to turn off the U1 chip and provided support for Indian English Siri voices for the HomePad just ahead of the smart speaker’s release in India.