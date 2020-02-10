Apple Releases iOS 13.4 Beta 1 and iPadOS Beta 1 to Users

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. It brings a few changes to the UI in some apps, new Memoji stickers, iCloud folder sharing, and more.

After releasing the first developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 a few days ago, the Cupertino-based company has released the first public beta of its smartphone and tablet operating systems to those who have registered their devices for public beta testing.

The latest beta versions of iOS and iPadOS bring a number of new features, including iCloud folder sharing, something that went missing after the initial iOS 13 beta release and was scheduled to be released in 2020 spring. Other new features include additional Memoji stickers and keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app in iPadOS.

The Mail app in this build of iOS and iPadOS features an updated toolbar design. It moves the reply button away from the delete button and puts flag and folder icons between them. There’s also an option to activate Hey Siri even when the phone is facing down.

Apple has also released the CarKey API for the first time with iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. It would potentially allow users to use NFC-equipped iPhones as car keys and share them among family members. Registered phones can then be used to unlock a car and turn on the engines.

The status bar is now visible while accessing Control Center. The CarPlay Share ETA section now has a new splash screen. There’s also a ‘Shazam It’ shortcut action in the Shortcuts app. There’s also a new animation that appears when an active VPN connection is switched off.

iPadOS 13.4 also allows users to customize and remap iPad hardware keyboard keys. It also offers a way to open web browser tabs in the background in Safari. You can install the iOS 13.4 public beta 1 on your iPhone if you’re registered to beta test new versions of iOS. The same goes for iPads.