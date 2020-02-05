Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 First Beta to Developers

Apple has released the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4. The beta arrives a week after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.3.

At this point in time, it is not clear as to what improvements the new developers beta brings to macOS Catalina. In all likelihood, it will improve performance, security update and also squash all the bugs found in the previous version. A word of caution, please steer away from installing developer beta builds on your work laptop or a device that is your daily driver.

If you are already running macOS Catalina developer beta on your Mac, you will grab the latest beta by going to System Preferences -> Software Update. We have seen hints of Pro Mode and perhaps Apple will activate the same in forthcoming beta.

macOS Catalina Features

Screen Time

With Catalina, Apple is bringing Screen Time from iOS to macOS. It is the same app and offers the same functionality as its iOS version — keep tracking the amount of time you spend inside apps, the ability to set time limits on apps, and more.

Screen Time settings are synced across all devices so any limit you apply will be applicable for your usage across all Apple devices you own. Screen Time on macOS Catalina is gaining a useful new “One more minute” feature that will give users an extra minute when their time limit expires to save their work or game.

Improved Photos App

The Photos app is again getting a massive upgrade as a part of macOS Catalina. It now features a dynamic look that shows your photos and memories. It is now also smart enough to automatically hide duplicate photos, only surface interesting photos, and more. Other changes include the ability to browse photos by days, months, and years, with the app automatically highlighting important events like birthdays, trips, and more. Click here to check out all the new macOS Catalina features.

Did you find any changes in the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Developer Beta 1? Let us know in the comments below.