Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Public Beta 1 to Users

After releasing the first developer beta build of macOS Catalina 10.15.4 last week, Apple has now released it as a public beta build. The company has also released first public beta versions of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4.

The first public beta build of macOS 10.15.4 was released today, and it is available to those who have registered their Macs to be a part of the beta testing program. Those who wish to be a part of the program can participate through Apple’s beta testing webpage.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update brings Screen Time Communication Limits, a feature that was introduced to iPhones and iPads with the iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates. This feature allows parents to limit whom and when their children can contact when communication apps are available.

Apple has also introduced a new Head Pointer Accessibility feature that allows users to move the mouse cursor with head movements using Macs’ built-in camera. There’s now an option that allows users to purchase universal apps that work across multiple platforms with a single purchase.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be testing AMD’s newer processors, and references of its APUs are found in the latest beta version of macOS Catalina. There have been reports of Apple working on a high-end gaming Mac with AMD’s processors.

Those who have registered their Macs to download and install public beta versions of macOS can now download macOS Catalina 10.15.4 by navigating to System Preferences > Software Updates.