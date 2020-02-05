Apple Releases tvOS 13.4 Beta 1 and watchOS 6.2 Beta 1 To Developers

Apple has released the first beta builds of tvOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2 to registered developers. These releases come a week after stable releases of tvOS 13.3.1 and watchOS 6.1.2 to the public.

While we don’t know everything that’s new with watchOS 6.2, we do know that the company is bringing in-app purchases to compatible smartwatches. This means that developers can now create watchOS apps that offer premium content, downloadable goods, in-app premium subscriptions, and more.

We don’t know what tvOS 13.4 brings to the table, but we’ll update as soon as we get the relevant information. Alongside, Apple has also released the first developer beta builds of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 for compatible iPhones and iPads.

If you’re a registered developer who has access to tvOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2, and if you manage to get those builds working on a compatible device, please let us know any changes and improvements that you notice in the comments section below.