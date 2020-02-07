Apple’s Retail Stores in China Will Not Reopen on February 10 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier this week, Apple shut down its retail stores and corporate offices in China due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The company had originally announced that it would open its stores on February 10th as suggested by the Chinese government. However, it looks like Apple will continue to keep its retail stores closed even after Feb. 10th.

A memo sent by Apple to all its employees in China and as seen by MacGeneration points to the company determining the date on which it will reopen its offices and stores next week. The decision will take into consideration a number of other factors like health protocols, local restrictions, and more.

Apple’s Retail Stores are actively working to reopen at a date that will be determined next week. Additional cleaning, health protocols and local restrictions around public spaces will factor into this decision. Retail teams will receive updates from their managers on the opening date for their store and on other supportive steps we are taking.

The memo further says that managers will reach out to employees to provide them with an update on when they can expect to resume work. Employees are also encouraged to check out the dedicated coronavirus page created by Apple for its employees.

Apple is not the only one that will not open its offices on February 10th. Foxconn was also expected to resume production at its Shenzhen iPhone plant from Monday. However, the company has sent out a memo to its employees in the Shenzhen factory to not return to work on February 10th. The move has been taken in the interest of safeguarding everyone’s health due to the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak and Apple shutting down its retail stores is going to have a negative impact on iPhone and sales of other Apple products. In fact, the production of iPhones and other Apple products has also been hit due to the virus outbreak. This will also negatively affect Foxconn’s revenues for the entire year.

[Via MacGeneration, Bloomberg]