Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone 9 Launch; iPhone 12 Production May Be Delayed

Apple is expected to launch a low-cost iPhone and three high-end smartphones later this year, but there have been issues in the mass production due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak in China.

According to a new report from DigiTimes (paywalled), suppliers in Taiwan are gearing up for the production of the next-generation, low-cost iPhone, and it could be launched as per the initial timeframe. It is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, but it could be launched as the iPhone 9.

On the other hand, the production of the iPhone 12 could be delayed. According to the report, Apple has stopped sending engineers to China to assist with the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase of the production. The Cupertino-based smartphone brand had announced last month that it had restricted the travel of its executives to China to “business-critical” purposes following the Coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, it is being expected that the production of the iPhone 12 series smartphones could be delayed. The mass production was originally planned to start in June 2020. However, if the production starts, even in a limited manner, the company could launch its next-generation iPhones in September 2020 as per the plan but stocks could be limited.

Apple had also shut down its offices and stores in China. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 9 with a 5.4-inch LCD screen, Touch ID fingerprint reader, and the A14 chipset. The iPhone 12 series could consist of three iPhones, two with 6.1-inch screens (one with an LCD panel and the other with an OLED panel) and one with a 6.7-inch OLED screen. All three phones would be equipped with the A14 processor.

[Source: DigiTimes]