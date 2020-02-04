Research Says 90% of Eligible Apple TV+ Customers Have Not Used One Year Free Promo

Apple TV+ has garnered rave reviews ever since it was released last November. The streaming service boasts of Originals and Apple had promised to add new shows regularly. In order to promote Apple TV+ the company is offering a free year of subscription for those who purchased new Apple hardware. Despite several reminders, it seems like users are not opting for free Apple TV+ subscription.

According to Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi, less than 10% of eligible users have signed up for free Apple TV+. The research is based on information obtained from Apple’s earnings report and “commentary from management.” Furthermore, the analyst claims that Apple TV+ adoption is pretty slow because the users are not signing up for a free subscription.

The Apple TV+ promo has ended last week, however, those who have activated before that will get to use streaming service for free. According to Sacconaghi, “Scenario 1: Apple hasn’t succeeded in its promotion of the service, as it juggles it with marketing a range of other new services and devices. Scenario 2: Apple may be “conservatively estimating its ‘take rate’ or deliberately scaling its promotions of TV+ slowly to mitigate the negative accounting impact of its early ramp,” the analyst wrote. Scenario 3: Apple TV+ is simply “failing to resonate with customers, perhaps due to its limited content offerings.”

Our Take

Apple is yet to reveal subscriber number count for Apple TV+. However, Apple’s services division has managed to earn an impressive $12 billion in the first fiscal quarter earnings. In other words, it is still too early to call Apple TV+ a failure. We also need to note that unlike most of the other streaming services, Apple TV+ has started from scratch and is mainly focussing on original programs. Furthermore, the company can also aggressively promote Apple TV+ on the iPhone and other Apple products.