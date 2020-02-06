Are You Facing Battery Life Issues on Your iPhone after Updating to iOS 13.3.1?

Some iPhone users are reporting decreased battery life after updating to iOS 13.3.1. Are you facing similar issues with battery life on your iPhone? Let us know about your experience.

After more than four weeks of beta testing, Apple released the iOS 13.3.1 to the public last week. Apart from adding an option to disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip and Indian English Siri voices for the HomePod, it brought along fixes to various bugs, including Communications Limit in Screen Time, the Mail app, delay in editing Deep Fusion images. However, some users have started noticing reduced battery life after installing the update.

A few iPhone users have started mentioning that they’re noticing shorter battery life on their device after installing the iOS 13.3.1 update. A week after the update’s release date, Apple Community forums and Reddit now a few posts where users are complaining of excessive battery drain on their iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone 11 Pro.

After each new software update, at least a few users notice such issues. However, we think we’ve seen a higher number of such posts on forums, so we thought we should check with our readers to know for sure if excessive battery drain is really an issue with the iOS 13.3.1 update.

If you are using an iPhone running iOS 13.3.1, let us know via comments if you are facing an excessive battery drain compared to it running iOS 13.3. You can vote in the polls embedded in the article Please let us know your experience with the battery life on the iPhone and other issues, if any.

If your iPhone’s battery is draining faster after upgrading to iOS 13.3.1, then check our article for tips on how to fix iPhone battery life problems in iOS 13.

