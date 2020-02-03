Check Out These Chic and Supportive Laptop Carrying Options From Incase [Deals Hub]

In the market for a new way to carry around your laptop? There are three excellent options from Incase currently available in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub, all ready to suit your specific laptop toting needs.

Incase Nylon Backpack

Meet the Incase Nylon Backpack! This gray backpack has a nylon exterior and a nylon and faux fur lining and at 18.5″ it’s ready to protect your 15″ laptop. There’s a single top handle and dual adjustable shoulder straps so you can carry it around as easily as you please.

Buy now: $39.99, 74% off the usual price of $159.95

Incase ICON Backpack

The Incase ICON Backpack is ready to house all of your adventure gear. Made of durable 840D nylon construction, the ICON comes equipped with 31L storage and a wide-mouth top with a zipper pocket for easy access and a side-access padded notebook compartment with fleece lining to keep up to a 15″ laptop safe. Adjustable shoulder straps with air mesh padding ensure your comfort, while high-visibility reflective details make sure you’re safe.

Buy now: $59.99, 69% off the usual price of $199.95

Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE

Another great Incase option? The Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE, equipped with impact-absorbing Tensaerlite to ensure your laptop up to 15″ is securely protected. A three-sided zip butterfly design lets this brief stay open and lay flat for easy TSA/airport security screening, and multiple pockets let you store away any accessories or items you’ll need during your travels.

Buy now: $57.95, 35% off the usual price of $89.95

Prices subject to change.

