Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 13.3.1 Released

The team behind checkra1n jailbreak has updated the tool today to add support for iOS 13.3.1. More importantly, this is the first release of the checkra1n tool to support Linux.

So far, checkra1n was only available for macOS. With the addition of Linux support, it is now easier for iPhone and iPad users to jailbreak their device running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.1.

This is a pretty major release of checkra1n as it also brings a number of other improvements and enhancements. The release also introduces webra1n, a web-based version of checkra1n that can be used on headless devices like Raspberry Pi. There is also pongoOS, a new operating system from the checkra1n team that is used to perform low-level patches.

The full change-log of checkra1n 0.9.8 can be found below:

This release squashes so many bugs we couldn’t keep track of them. Sorry bugs… Other changes

Support for Linux has arrived! See below for more information.

Introduces webra1n (see below!).

Low-level patching is now handled by our all-new pongoOS, engineered from the ground up for flexibility. More news on this front soon!

Adds a whole new CLI, built around ncurses, which now supports FastDFU.

Adds a new --version flag to the CLI for debugging purposes.

Adds a new option in the GUI and CLI which allows for custom boot-args to be set.

Adds an option to skip version checking for new iOS and iPadOS versions which haven’t yet been officially tested.

Added support for iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1.

The checkra1n app no longer requires internet to open.

Despite the massive improvements, checkra1n continues to support the same devices. This means you can only jailbreak an iPhone X or lower using the tool and only selected iPad models are supported. Checkra1n continues to only support Cydia as the only package manager. There was also no word from the team on the Windows version of the tool, though they did mention that work on it is ongoing.

If you have not already jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using checkra1n, you can follow this guide and do so.