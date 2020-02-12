Deal: Grab iPad Pro 11-inch For Up To $200 Off From MacMall

If you’ve been on the lookout for attractive iPad Pro deals, today might be a good day for you. MacMall is running deals on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and you can get it for up to $220 lower than its original pricing.

Depending on the model you choose, you can get as high as a $200 discount over the original pricing of the iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. MacMall is offering the tablet for just $749 as opposed to its usual price tag of $949, which is a discount of $200.

There are some deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) and some 10.5-inch iPad Air models as well. Not all variants of the tablet are getting huge discounts, though. You can check out all the iPad Pro 11-inch deals below:

11-inch iPad Pro (2018) Deals

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $754 ($45 off)

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – $899 ($50 off)

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) – $1,084 ($65 off)

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – $749 ($200 off)

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – $1,039 ($60 off)

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) – $1,519 ($179 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) Deals

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $944 ($55 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – $1,089 ($60 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 512GB) – $1344 ($55 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 1TB) – $1,464 ($135 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – $1,089 ($60 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – $1,229 ($70 off)

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd Gen.) Deals

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $474 ($25 off)

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – $614 ($35 off)

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – $599 ($30 off)

10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd Gen.) (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – $739 ($40 off)

Which variant of the iPad Pro 11-inch do you plan on picking up during this sale? Let us know via a comment below!