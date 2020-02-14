Deal: Up to $300 Off on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, $200 Off on 13-inch MacBook Pro, More

Looking to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro and searching for some good deals? Right since it first launched, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted by Amazon and other online retailers. This time around, you can score a discount of as much as $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

On Amazon, you can get the base 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD and 6-core Core i7 processor for $2,259 after a $150 discount. The 1TB version with an 8-core processor which usually retails for $2,799 is currently discounted by $225 to $2,573.

Adorama has the best deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro currently though. While the base variant has a modest $160-$170 discount, the 1TB variant has been discounted by $300 to $2,499. That’s a great deal and one that you should really consider pulling the trigger on.

On the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the 2.4GHz Core i5 processor, Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount which drops its price down to $1,599. The variant with 128GB storage space and 1.4GHz Core i5 processor also sees a similar $200 discount to $1,099.

If you are on a tight budget for a new MacBook, you can get the old 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Amazon for only $749. That’s a $249 discount from its usual price tag of $999. The newer Retina MacBook Air also sees a sweet $200 discount which drops its price down to $899. However, the machine is currently out of stock and will only be back by March 1, 2020.